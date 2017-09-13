FC Halifax Town: I couldn’t guarantee Dixon would start every game, says Heath

Town boss Billy Heath says Bohan Dixon left the club after he was unable to guarantee the midfielder would start every game.

Dixon joined National League North side Stockport this week less than four months after signing for Halifax from Fylde.

But he only played four games for Town before leaving the club.

“Bohan came to me and said he wanted to play every game, and that’s something I couldn’t guarantee him,” Heath said.

“He goes with our bet wishes, he’s a good lad Bohan.”

When asked if there was anything more to the move, Heath replied: “Nothing at all. People always want to look for something that’s not there in football nowadays, but there’s nothing underlying - he just wanted to play every game and I said ‘you’re not going to’ so he wanted to go somewhere he feels he can play every game.”

Heath said that Dixon’s departure “hopefully” frees up a space in his squad for a new addition, which he suggested could be a central-midfielder.

“We lost Michael Duckworth, that’s a blow, because he’s experienced. But I won’t moan about the injuries.

“We’ve been playing Josh Wilde at right-back and he’s been outstanding again.

“But we are thin at the minute. We’re looking, but it’s all about bringing the right players into that dressing room who have the same mindset as the rest of the boys. People who are willing to work hard, get about the pitch and do not what’s best for them but what’s best for the team.”