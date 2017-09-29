FC Halifax Town: I feel focused, says Matty after scintillating start

Marvellous, magnificent, mesmeric - the superlatives are already starting to run-out to describe Matty Kosylo, and it’s only late September.

It might only be Kosylo’s first season in the fifth tier, but if his rich vein of form continues it could also be his last.

The Town winger has made an outstanding start to the season, catching the eye with a number of sensational individual performances, none more so than scoring one and setting up the other in last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Bromley.

Kosylo signed for Town last summer from Nantwich after impressing against The Shaymen in their FA Trophy semi-final clash, and will attract admiring glances from the Football League if his form carries on.

“This is my first time at this level so I’m just doing what I hoped I could do and keeping on believing in myself,” he said.

“I’m quite a humble person - if something ever did happen then fantastic because it’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid.

“I didn’t get the chance when I was at Stockport.

“But I’ll keep doing what I’m doing for the benefit of Halifax, not anyone else.”

Kosylo began his career at Stockport County when they were in League One and was given a professional contract under Gary Ablett after starring in their youth and reserve teams.

But he was frozen out under Paul Simpson and didn’t even play in the reserves. He then had a nomadic spell playing for the likes of Ashton United, Vauxhall Motors, Hyde and Droylsden before his career took off at Nantwich.

Kosylo trained with Crewe in December 2015, but he was told the club didn’t have any money in their budget to sign him. He also trained with Rochdale a couple of months before the end of the 2015-16 season and was told they would be interested in signing him on a free transfer, but Nantwich wanted a fee for him

Kosylo scored 12 goals in 35 games last season, but is already almost halfway to that total this term.

The wide-man also works as a fitness instructor and personal training tutor, and believes his life off the pitch is playing a part in his outstanding form on it.

“I feel like I give 100 per cent every week and I think that gets noticed whether I play well or not,” he said. “Some days it comes off better than others.

“I’m happy with another goal last Saturday and happy to set Dents (Tom Denton) up as well.

“I feel focused, which started at Nantwich when I got my head screwed on and started focusing on football properly.

“It’s just carried on and carried on. As I’ve got older and I’ve taken a lot of interest in my job outside of football, it’s benefited me because it’s all about fitness and nutrition, and I look after myself outside of football.

“I take a lot of pride in that and I love reading and learning about nutrition. I’m a bit of a geek now!

“It suits me and my football down to the ground.

“It all pays dividends but there’s a group of lads at this club who do exactly the same.”

Kosylo often treads a fine line between exuberance and exasperation during a game; displaying frustration when things go wrong but always willing to run with the ball at pace with a sinuous balance and quick feet.

“As I’ve got older I’ve learned not to be as bothered when people make a comment or criticise you, because otherwise it just grinds you down,” he added.

“Every player plays better with confidence and they probably do things they don’t think they can do.

“If you get confidence from doing things well you’re going to play better.

“Sometimes I get frustrated, but if I do that and start losing concentration then I’m going to let the rest of the team down.

“So if I relax and focus and play with some fun and enjoyment then that’s when I play best.

“You’ve probably seen it already and you’ll probably see it for the rest of the season that Browny (Matty Brown) comes over to me and telling me to calm down and focus, because I’m no good if I start losing my cool.”