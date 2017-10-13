FC Halifax Town: ‘I now know anything can happen in the cup’ says Morgan

If anyone knows the vagaries of cup football, it’s Adam Morgan.

The Town forward was about to be Curzon Ashton’s hat-trick hero when AFC Wimbledon produced an extraordinary comeback to win their televised FA Cup second round clash 4-3 last December.

And now Morgan is set to embark on another cup campaign with The Shaymen, who host Tranmere on Saturday.

“It was a great run but we should really have got into the third round,” said Morgan on Curzon’s cup exploits.

“I think we’d have got Sutton, who went on to play Leeds and Arsenal, so anything could have happened.

“But the club earned a lot of money and got a lot of publicity from the run and that’s what counts.

“Curzon are a fantastic club and I’ve got a lot of love for them.

“I now know that anything can happen in the cup, even if you’re 3-1 up in the 81st minute. Nothing’s ever won in cup football.

“But we’ve got the ability to beat Tranmere and hopefully I can be part of it.”

Morgan’s exploits in the cup catapulted him onto the national stage, but by then, Halifax had already identified him as a potential signing after his brace against them in Curzon’s 4-2 win over Town the previous month.

“I was speaking to Halifax before the FA Cup run because I’d scored a couple for Curzon against them in the league.

“But the gaffer (Billy Heath) was quick to ring me after the Wimbledon game!

“I could maybe have waited a bit longer to see if anyone else came in for me but Halifax made me feel wanted. Up to now it’s definitely been the right decision.”

After scoring nine goals in 19 games for Town last season, Morgan has so far netted four in 13 appearances this term.

“I maybe could have scored a couple more but I’ve only started 10 of those games - the rest have been 10 or 15 minutes off the bench,” he said.

“But I believe I’ve been in good form in front of goal, but more will come.

“Teams are a lot more organised at this level but we’ve adapted well.

“If you’d have offered us to be where we are at this stage we’d have taken it, so we’re pleased.”

Morgan came off the bench to score Town’s equaliser at Boreham Wood last Saturday, but looks set to start against Tranmere with Tom Denton and Matty Kosylo both suspended.

“They’re two massive players for us but it gives other lads in the squad a chance to either start or come onto the bench,” Morgan said.

“We’ve still got a team capable of winning.

“We will have to change a little bit but we need to keep the same hard work and team spirit we’ve been showing.

“We’ve got faith in our team that we can get wins in their absence.

“I want to score goals and do my best for the team like I always do if selected.

“But whoever comes in can do the job.”

Morgan and Denton have forged a potent partnership at times this season, with Town’s results improving after Billy Heath switched to playing them both from the start after Halifax failed to win their first four games.

“He’s hard to play against - I wouldn’t want to be a centre-half playing against him because he’s such a handful,” Morgan said of Denton.

“We’ve worked well together so far. When I was on loan at Rotherham as a youngster I played with Kayode Odejayi who was similar, but Dents is unique, he never loses a header.

“It’s just a case of me then reading it and this season it seems to have clicked.”