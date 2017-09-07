FC Halifax Town: Injury blow for Shaymen as defender ruled out until Christmas

Town boss Billy Heath says defender Michael Duckworth will be out until Christmas due to a hamstring injury.

Duckworth is due to have an operation soon on the problem, which has kept him out of action since he limped off against Guiseley at The Shay on August 26.

That is one of only four appearances he has made for Halifax since signing for them at the start of the season.

Heath said: “It’s a big blow because he’s an experienced player, coming from a Football League club.

“We’re trying to get Cliff Moyo back for Saturday but it may come too soon for him. We’ll see.”