FC Halifax Town: Kevin Roberts column

This month the captain’s column for the Halifax Courier gets handed over to Kevin Roberts, who talks Town’s improved form, the chances of a top-five finish and wearing the armband.

Our form has improved recently but I can’t put my finger on why - I think it was a case of the team losing a lot of confidence, which is hard to get back.

Even when the fans were booing us and asking questions of us, the dressing room was fine, we were just a bit low on confidence. But we were all behind the manager.

Everyone was furious when we lost to Stalybridge but in the first-half of that game we played some really good stuff. There was just one lapse in concentration and they scored, after we’d missed a penalty. But then we went and beat Chorley, but that was no coincidence because we’d played really well in the previous game.

It’s all in our heads

Consistency is the key to whether we make the play-offs. We are going to lose games between now and the end of the season, but it’s about how many we lose and how long we go without picking up a lot of points.

When you lose, you need to bounce back to winning ways as quickly as possible.

It’s more of a mental thing, we’ve proved that we’ve got the ability and when we’re mentally on it, we can put runs together.

A lot of it is in your head and having confidence. But we have quality in the squad and a good dressing room. Normally you have a few bad eggs in a dressing room but everyone gets on and we all want to play for each other and the manager.

Leader of the pack

I led the team out on Saturday even though Liam King started but I don’t think it matters.

A lot of the lads are leaders - Liam, Scott Garner and even lads who aren’t playing like Matty Brown. If we are going to get promoted then you need more than one person to be a leader on the pitch.

It means a lot to me to be captain but it doesn’t make me play any better. I’m proud to wear the armband whenever I’m captain, just like any player would be, but if I don’t then I’m still the same player, I still shout and organise and try to help the team.

Liam has come back into the team in the last few games and done really well, but he will be exactly the same players as well, even if he doesn’t wear the armband.

I was captain of the youth team at Chester and I captained Cambridge so done it before and it’s something I enjoy. I wouldn’t say I shout and ball but I try to organise the team. I do more talking on the pitch than off it. Before a game I’m pretty quiet and I just concentrate on the game. But when I get out there I tend to open my mouth a bit more.