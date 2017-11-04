FC Halifax Town: Kosylo not getting carried away by transfer speculation

Of all the Town players to be linked with a move to the Football League, Matty Kosylo is perhaps the least surprising name.

The mercurial winger has been in scintillating form this season, scoring five goals and producing some dazzling displays, leading to a number of Football League scouts coming to the Shay to watch him.

Kosylo has now been linked with a move to Championship club Brentford, which would see him follow in the footsteps of Jamie Vardy, Lee Gregory, Dan Gardner and, most recently, Jordan Sinnott in swapping The Shay for the Football League.

But the 25-year-old isn’t getting too carried away by the speculation.

“Tom Denton mentioned it to me, which was the first I’d heard of it,” he said.

“I’ve carried my form on from the past couple of seasons, and there’s been bits and bobs last season and the season before about possible moves.

“I’m not saying I’m used to it but until anything happens I’ll just carry on as I am because I’ve had it since I was playing in Sunday League.

“The most important thing is getting a win for Halifax at the moment.”

Kosylo said Halifax have an option to extend his contract, which expires next summer, for a further year.

The midfielder also admitted his job as a fitness instructor and personal training tutor would play a part in any decision to go full-time.

“If it did come and it was suitable for me I’d be interested but I’m not 20, 21 anymore and I would have to think carefully about it because it would affect my life,” he said.

“I’ve got job security away from football but would I give that up if a team offered me a one-year deal?

“But football-wise it would be a no-brainer. I would love to go full-time and get that opportunity I didn’t get when I was younger and I would back myself 100 per cent in the Football League.

“You train every day so there’s potential for a lot of improvement, you can learn a lot and get fitter and better technically.”

Kosylo accepts his form, as well as the team’s, has tailed off lately.

“It’s been a tough month for a number of reasons,” he said. “Things aren’t coming off, we’re leaking goals at the minute and we’re making silly mistakes in every game.

“You can get away with that every now and then but if you do that in every game then you suffer.

“You can’t expect to keep clean sheets in every game, that’s never going to happen, but we were doing that and we were scoring goals, but it’s roles reversed now, we’re conceding and the goals have dried up a bit.

“We have to start giving more as a team. I think we’ve only got six different goalscorers in the squad.

“We need to press as a unit. We’re pressing at different times which means we’re getting picked off too easily, which is playing a massive part.

“I don’t think we’re as fluent going forward as we have been either.

“I didn’t know what to expect going into the season having never played at this level.

“I maybe would have expected a couple more goals but it’s been tough in the past few games because we’ve been off it as a team.

“We’ve not been as fluent or effective going forward and the front players have been feeding off scraps and getting the ball in areas we don’t really want to.

“My form has dipped but I’m sure it will pick up again soon.

“We just need to stick together and get through this rough patch, and when we play Woking, get a win to turn things round.”

Kosylo is confident he can at least double his goal tally this season and feels there is more to come from him.

“I think I can get more goals and assists,” he said. “My target is double figures and I think that’s more than achievable.

“I am enjoying it. You’re going to get tough patches whatever level you play at, we just have to stick at it.

“I’ve been going home on a Saturday in the past month with a proper face on.

and not removing it until the Monday or the Tuesday when we can either train or play again.

“It’s frustrating when you know you can technically produce a bit more, but the rest of the team is probably thinking that about themselves.”