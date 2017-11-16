FC Halifax Town: Kosylo set to miss Sutton game

Town boss Billy Heath has confirmed winger Matty Kosylo looks set to miss the club’s trip to Sutton through injury.

Kosylo was absent from the 0-0 draw at home to Woking last Saturday with a medial ligament injury he picked up in the last seconds of a training session on Thursday.

And that injury appears set to rule him out of Saturday’s game too. It is unclear whether he will be back in time for next Tuesday’s game at Hartlepool.

Heath said: “We’ll miss him. He takes a lot of our potency away because he creates things for others and he scores himself.

“That’s a great weapon to have and we lost some of our potency on Saturday without him.

“But we’ll get on with it and the players we use will give it everything.”