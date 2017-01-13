FC Halifax Town: Kosylo will be put on the spot more often

It might have happened once, but there’s no danger of Matty Kosylo handing over penalty-taking duties now.

The Town midfielder starred in their 2-1 win over Chorley on Tuesday, scoring one and setting-up the other in arguably his best performance so far for The Shaymen.

That came three days after he looked set to take the spot-kick at Stalybridge that striker Adam Morgan went on to miss.

“I wanted to take the one on Saturday but I got pulled off it,” Kosylo said.

“But I was definitely having that one and I put it away so I’m definitely on them from now on.

“Last season (at Nantwich) I called being penalty taker, and then in the first game I got taken off at half-time, and in the second half we got two penalties.

“So the penalty duties got dragged off me, although I did score three out of three.

“I’m confident from the spot and I showed that on Tuesday.”

Kosylo was deployed in a number 10 role on Tuesday and relished the central role he played in the win.

“I enjoyed myself,” he said. “It wasn’t a new position for me but I’ve never played in that role on a consistent basis.

“I think the penalty got the nerves out of the way.

“There were a couple of times when I gave it away early doors but the penalty calmed me down and after that I felt I played well.

“Chorley aren’t up there for nothing, they’re a good side.

“But the gaffer’s tactics and the way the lads performed allowed me to get into spaces and when I did I felt I made the right decision nine times out of 10.

“That’s what I’m there to do so long may it continue.”

Kosylo admits the criticism levelled at the players from some Town supporters recently is counter-productive, but praised the support the team received on Tuesday.

“As much as the manager makes decision off the pitch, it’s how we perform on the pitch at the end of the day,” he said.

“He said before the game that regardless of the formation, you’re man for man, so win your battle, and if you don’t do that, you’re letting yourself down, letting the team down and more importantly, the fans.

“The fans have been there every week for us so they deserve that win.

“I think the fans need to understand that we’re frustrated as well.

“I know it’s our job to perform on the pitch and get results but sometimes things don’t go for you, not just in football but in life.

“You don’t get out of ruts by getting at people, you’ve got to stick behind them, and I thought the fans were class on Tuesday.

“There were a few negative chants but they’ve got an opinion.

“They did get behind us though, and we got behind the gaffer and we performed.”

Kosylo is pleased the team have finally got a win under their belt after going nine games without a victory.

“It’s just been frustrating,” he said of that winless run. “We deserved to win on Saturday and we didn’t even get a point.

“We don’t go out to lose or draw.

“It’s part and parcel of football - you win, you lose, you draw and you go on runs where you don’t get a win.

“There’s always pressure, even when you’re winning.

“People expect you to win when you’re on a winning streak, so what’s the difference?

“The pressure’s always there but we’ve won now. We’ve got those 10 games out of the way and we’ll go to Tamworth to get three points.”

Kosylo is now calling for the Chorley victory to be the start of an upturn in fortunes.

“It’s important to win all the time,” he added.

“It’s a massive club at thus level so the expectations are always high.

“It’s important to go on a run now because we want to get promoted.

“We want to be up near the top and we’re capable - we’ve got the players, we showed that on Tuesday.

“It shouldn’t be just a one-off though, we should be consistent.”