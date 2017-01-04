FC Halifax Town: Liam King column

In the latest of his monthly online columns for the Halifax Courier, Town captain Liam King discusses Halifax’s form, his own form and the potential impact of new signing Adam Morgan.

“We’ve got to keep doing what we’ve been doing.

“It’s not about team bonding, we need to get it right on the pitch.

“There’s nothing we can do about it off the pitch.

“I would like to be more involved than I am at the moment but I’ve got to work my way back in.

“You’ve got a lot of lads who seem to have gone out of form together, it’s not just one, it’s a lot of the side.

“We know there’s potential there. We’ve shown loads of it.

“But I’ve been lucky enough to be in the play-offs and to go up last year and I can tell you, we need to be consistent to do that, and we haven’t been.”

I’ve not been the same

“I’ve not been myself and I’ve not been anywhere near the player I’ve been in recent seasons.

“I’ve got to try my best to get myself back in the team.

“I’m working hard in training.

“I don’t know why it’s not been happening for me, I just need a bit of a break, whether that’s scoring a goal or whatever.

“Last year was great, I scored loads of goals, but this year it’s just not been the same.”

First impressions are good

“Let’s hope with the addition of Adam Morgan that he can give us something a bit different.

“He’s had a good start with four in his first two games.

“That’s great for us that he’s kept his form going after leaving Curzon.

“Sometimes when you go to a new club, you want to get that monkey off your back straight away, and he’s done that.

“We’ve predominantly had one up-front this season, and sometimes you look up and think ‘that’s my only option’.

“But with Adam, he gives us quality on the ball, and let’s hope we can start getting the ball down and playing in the right areas.

“It’s pointless at our level messing about with the ball in your own half.

“But we’ve shown before against Dagenham and FC United amongst others that we can get the ball down and play.

“We do that in training but we’ve got to be brave and do that in games.

“You wouldn’t believe how we are in training, it’s ridiculous.

“I’ve never been around a group of players with the amount of quality we’ve got.

“But we need to do that in games.”