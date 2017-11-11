FC Halifax Town: Loanee joins from Port Vale as King leaves

Midfielder Harry Middleton has joined FC Halifax Town on a month’s loan after former captain Liam King’s departure to Gainsborough Trinity.

Middleton has made seven appearances for Vale this season having played 30 times for Doncaster as they earned promotion from League Two last term.

King was made available for transfer this summer after falling down the pecking order under Billy Heath.

He was made club captain after he joined from North Ferriby in the summer of 2016 but a combination of injuries and inconsistent form saw him lose his place and the captain’s armband.

He joined Gainsborough for an unisclosed fee.

Middleton is Town’s second new signing of the week after Hull defender Josh Clackstone also joined on a month’s loan.