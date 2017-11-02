FC Halifax Town: Matty Brown column

In his latest online column for the Halifax Courier. Shaymen skipper Matty Brown talks losing form, finding form and injuries.

No need to panic

Having been in this league before I know how harsh it can be. I’ve always been a bit realistic when people have been getting a bit carried away and saying we could get promoted.

We’re going through a bad spell but every team does. Tranmere did at the start of the season but they’ve picked up now. It’s how we come out of it.

I still don’t know where we’ll finish. But I’m 100 per cent sure we’ll be safe.

We can still make the play-offs and if we did that would be a very good season. But it wouldn’t be an underachievement if we didn’t.

We’re still confident

I don’t think confidence has been affected. I’ve had a few chats with the gaffer where he’s said “do we lack confidence?” but I don’t think that’s the case at all.

We all trust each other but it’s just not happening for us.

But times like these show who your characters and your strong individuals are when the going gets tough.

It’s the first time this season we’ve lost back-to-back games - we usually bounce back well. But we’ve got the right characters in the dressing room, we just need to click into gear again.

Welcome returns

We’ll hopefully be getting Martin Riley and Michael Duckworth back in the new year.

Martin is a top player at this level, a really experienced lad, and he’ll steady the ship at the back. I’m looking forward to playing with him.

It’s the same with Michael. He showed a lot of promise before getting injured. He’s a good defender and good going forward.

Losing players to injury has had a bit of a knock-on effect on form but we’ve still got results without Martin and Michael, so we can’t use that as an excuse when it suits us.

It has a part to play but it’s not the main reason.