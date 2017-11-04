FC Halifax Town: Midfielder Lynch joins Southport

Midfielder David Lynch has joined National League North side Southport from FC Halifax Town for an undisclosed fee.
Lynch was a regular starter last season as Town gained promotion to the National League, but has found first-team opportunities more limited this season.
Lynch has made 13 appearances this season. He will play under former Bolton and England striker Kevin Davies for Southport, who are 16th in the table, having signed an 18-month contract.
