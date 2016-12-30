FC Halifax Town: Moyo calls for a united front

Defender Cliff Moyo has called for Town to put on a united front ahead of their New Year’s Day clash with Darlington.

Halifax’s defeat at Darlington on Boxing Day was their fifth in seven games, with such poor form leading a section of Town supporters to call for the head of boss Billy Heath.

But Moyo says the players need to take some responsibility for Town’s awful run, and believes Heath is still the right man for the job.

“That’s football. But when times are bad it’s about how you bounce back.

“When you step over that white line, it’s up to the players to make things right.

“I believe Billy (Heath) is the right man. I’m behind him, and all the players are.

“It’s not all on the manager’s shoulders, it’s down to the players as well.

“We’ve just got to support each other. That’s such an important thing.

“That means the manager, the players and the fans. We really appreciated them travelling all that way on Boxing Day.

“It was just a shame about the result.”

Moyo felt Town could have got something from the Darlington game had they not been so generous at the back.

“I think the game was there for the taking but our defending was too sloppy,” he said.

“We gifted them two goals. It was one of those games where anyone could have won.

“But we need to brush up on our defending because it’s costing us.

“You look at games like Eastleigh away when we were 3-1 up, but we conceded sloppy goals.

“Games like Darlington away, you can’t afford to do that, because they’re a very good team.

“At times we were on top and we could have nicked it, but we lost because of our own failings.”

Moyo is confident Halifax can secure a much-needed win on Sunday, but not without ironing out their defensive flaws.

He added: “It’s little things like communication, which goes a long way and saves a lot of work on the pitch.

“Sometimes I can’t even pinpoint the problem, but it’s something we need to look at and figure out.

“It’s not like we can’t score goals, fair play to Adam (Morgan) scoring two goals on his debut.

“But we need to stop them at the other end.

“I think we’re lacking leadership. We could do with an experienced head who controls situations like this.

“I have no doubt we can get a win (on Sunday) but it’s up to us how the game’s going to go.

“It’ll be a good game, an interesting game, but we just need to cut out the mistakes.”