FC Halifax Town: Numerous loan spells Waring thin for George

Halifax is George Waring’s fifth loan club - and if the striker has anything to do with it, they’ll be his last.

The 22-year-old forward scored on his Town debut in their 1-1 draw against Torquay at The Shay last month - something he did on his professional debut while on loan at Barnsley in January 2015.

He has also had loan spells at Oxford, Shrewsbury and Carlisle before joining Tranmere Rovers permanently in the summer after being released by Stoke City.

The front man is now hoping for a more settled spell after a nomadic last three years.

But when asked about his first-team chances at parent club Tranmere, he said: “I don’t know is the honest answer, you’ll have to ask the manager. I couldn’t tell you.

“It’s been frustrating because I haven’t been given much of a chance since I signed there.

“I got a back injury which kept me out of pre-season, so that was a setback.

“When you’re playing week in, week out you can get into form.

“But I’ve been able to play at Halifax and scoring on my debut was exactly what I wanted to do.

“I want to score as many goals as I can here and I made the perfect start in that sense.

“The aim is to try and move back up the leagues.

“In my head I’m thinking if I can play regularly at this level and score goals hopefully I can get noticed and get the opportunity to step up and test myself again.

“It would be great if this is my last loan because getting settled helps you and I don’t want to keep bouncing around on loans.”

Halifax is Waring’s fifth loan club in three years, a situation he admits has aided his development.

“It’s never ideal, you’re always better being settled at one club, but you get used to it,” he said.

“Some loans click for you, and some don’t. I had a good time at Barnsley, I got promoted with Oxford. Even with Shrewsbury,

“I didn’t play as much there and they were near the bottom of the table, but i still learned things from it.

“You pick up bits and bobs from different scenarios like what it’s like in a dressing room and how to deal with highs and lows.”

Waring started out at home town club Chester before joining Everton when he was 14, and played in the year group below England international Ross Barkley.

“I had a brilliant time there, it was unbelievable,” said Waring, a boyhood Liverpool fan.

“The first time I went into the training ground I remember thinking ‘wow’ - just because of the size of the place. It was like a different planet to Chester.

“I went through the age groups there and was coached by Duncan Ferguson in the under 18s.

“I knew all about him from seeing the videos but it was a real education just listening to him every day and taking it in.

“He would always be out after training for 15, 20 minutes doing a variety of finishing, heading and putting in crosses for me.

“We used to work on runs and positioning, and he was a very technical coach.

“He was a direct player but he did his badges in Spain and our playing style was pass and move.”

Waring believes Halifax, who return to action against Woking tomorrow, have the ability to climb back up the table after their poor form.

He added: “Obviously the team’s had a rough patch but when I joined the aim was to stay in and around the play-offs if we could.

“If the team works hard then we can move up the table quickly because everyone is beating everyone else.

“And the team is talented enough to do it. Matty Kosylo is a talented lad, Josh Macdonald has a great turn of pace. So if they can provide the chances hopefully us strikers can put them away.”