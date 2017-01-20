FC Halifax Town: Peniket enjoying his central role

After finally getting his chance up-front, Richard Peniket has certainly grabbed it with both hands.

The Town forward has netted three goals in his last two games since being paired in attack with Adam Morgan, and it might have been more but for his sending-off at Tamworth last Saturday.

When not on the bench, Peniket has often been used on the left flank this season under Billy Heath, a trend that has continued from previous boss Jim Harvey.

“I was frustrated to be on the bench for a couple of months or so,” he said.

“After coming back from a serious injury last season I wanted to push on this season.

“But I’ve got a few goals in the last few games and hopefully I can kick on now.

“It’s no secret I want to play up-front, I think that’s my best position.

“I’ve just got to prove myself.

“That’s the position I want to make myself a career in but if I’m asked to play on the wing and do a job there then it’s not a problem.

“A lot of your game is tracking their winger back and helping out the full-back when play on the wing.

“That takes your concentration away from being a threat in the opposition’s final third sometimes.

“But when you play up-front, your job is to create and try to score goals.

“When I’m up there I can get my breather in and be ready to affect the game.”

Peniket and Morgan will get the chance to extend their promising partnership after the club’s appeal against Peniket’s dismissal was successful.

And after five goals between them in the last two games, the signs are good.

“I like playing up-front with him,” said Peniket. “He’s a clever footballer.

“He’s a great finisher and a great lad. He’s played at a higher level and that shows.

“He’s terrific in the way he moves and the goals he’s scored so far for us.

“You can see why he’s played at the level he’s played at.

“He’s a clever player, he finds space where no-one else does and he’s a great finisher.

“It’s a joy to play with him, but whoever’s up-front, we’ve got some good players.

“Matty Kosylo found me for my second goal on Saturday as well, and you need those players in your team to create for you.

“With Josh Macdonald as well, we have players who can create things, which is music to your ears as a forward.”

Peniket said it has been a collective effort by Halifax to produce back-to-back wins after going nine games without a victory.

“No-one wants to lose games and when you go on a run like that it can become a habit,” he said.

“We needed a win, we got that against Chorley and it was a vital one.

“We’ve made a bit of a change in personnel in some areas and it’s worked for us.

“We’ve shown togetherness to get out of that spell.

“We’re all running and working hard for each other. We’re all behind each other.

“We’ve just got to carry this momentum on. There’s still half the season left.

“Getting into the play-offs has to be the aim now and hit form towards the end of the season.”