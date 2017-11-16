Search

FC Halifax Town: Price of Football Survey results

FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

The BBC’s annual Price of Football Survey hsa revealed FC Halifax Town have the 10th most expensive season tickets in the National League.

Halifax’s price of £249 is far cheaper than the most expensive in the division - £315 at Dover and Maidstone - but considerably more expensive than the cheapest - £99 at Woking at Sutton.

Town’s matchday admission price of £18 is above the league average of around £15, while the cost of a replica adult and junior shirt are both also above the average price in the league.

A replica adult Halifax shirt costs £44.95p, which is £5.60p more than the league average, while a child’s Halifax shirt costs £37.95p, which is £6.25p more than the league average.

Town fans also fork out more than the league average for programmes - £3 compared to an average of £2.88p - but pay below the average cost for a cup of tea - £1.20p compared to £1.42p - and a pie - £2.50p compared to £2.95p.

The survey says a season-ticket holder at The Shay would spend £772.05p following Halifax based on buying one pie, tea and programme per game.