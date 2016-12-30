FC Halifax Town: Rejuvinated Morgan is ready to make his mark

Adam Morgan has already crammed that much into his football career that it’s easy to forget he’s still only 22.

The former Liverpool youngster joined Halifax on an 18-month contract last week and scored twice on his debut in Town’s 3-2 defeat at Darlington on Boxing Day.

The striker was touted as the next big thing after his prolific goalscoring exploits in their youth set-up, netting 18 times in 16 games during the 2010-11 FA Premier Academy season.

That led to Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler describing him as “one of the best finishers I’ve seen for a long time”.

“That was nice,” says Morgan. “To have someone so special, and my hero, in Robbie Fowler speak so highly of me only gave me more confidence.

“I knew he was a big fan of me and I was also a big fan of him. I still keep him contact with him.”

Morgan represented England at the 2011 under 17 World Cup in Mexico before making the breakthrough to the senior Liverpool team under Brendan Rodgers at the start of the 2012-13 season.

“It’s probably the best way to grow up in football because you’ve got everything you need there.

“Everything’s done for you and you’ve got the best coaches in the world.

“I travelled home and away with my dad all the time, my dad’s a massive Red.

“I did it for me and equally for them, because they worked so hard, taking me there every day to the academy and Melwood, the training ground.

“It wasn’t just for me, it was for them as well.

“But that’s four years ago now and I don’t like to dwell too much on it.

“It was great while it lasted but I’m trying to rebuild now.”

Morgan failed to hold down a regular place in the senior squad at Liverpool, and after loan spells at Rotherham and Yeovil in 2013, he left his beloved club to join Yeovil permanently, which was the start of a downward spiral towards non-league.

“I made a choice on the day of the transfer window and it turned out it wasn’t the right choice,” Morgan reflected.

“There were fallings out with managers, my head wasn’t in the right place.

“I think being away from home was the main reason for that.

“I’m very much a home boy and being so young and going straight into the cut and thrust of the Championship was hard going.

“Maybe I wasn’t quite ready. I’m not saying it wasn’t my fault or I wasn’t partly to blame, but these things happen.

“Mistakes do happen but as long as you learn from them, then they’re not mistakes.

“That’s made me the person I am now. I’m bigger and stronger, mentally tougher, and I want to just keep pushing on now.

“But now I’m just trying to rebuild. My head’s in the right place and I’m enjoying my football.

“A lot of that is thanks to Curzon. But I’ve decided it’s best for my career to come to Halifax.”

A spell without a club preceded a move to Curxon Ashton, where a reinvigorated Morgan scored twice in their 4-2 win over Halifax, and netted a hat-trick in their 4-3 defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the FA Cup.

“One of my friends who I knew from Liverpool was at Curzon and told me to come down,” Morgan says.

“I didn’t have a club before then, I was training on my own.

“I’d been at Accrington last season but that didn’t work out.

“I worked hard at Curzon, I kept my head down and let me feet do the talking and let my goals talk as well.

“I loved my time there. I’d never have a bad word to say about that club because it’s a fantastic club, but I think Halifax is the right step for me.

“It’s a massive move for me. If this had come round four months ago I wouldn’t have believed you.

“A lot has changed in four months, not just on the field but off it as well. I’ve grown up.

“I feel like I’ve got my love for the game back.”

Morgan is hoping to strike up a productive partnership with Tom Denton in attack after rejecting advances from elsewhere to sign for The Shaymen.

He added: “I know Halifax is a massive club but I was enjoying my time so much at Curzon, and I was focused on my football, that I didn’t want to change anything.

“But it’s pretty hard to say no to them. There were a few clubs interested, apparently there were some higher up than Halifax, but Halifax showed the most interest.

“I’m looking forward to playing with big Denton up-front. He’s a fantastic player and someone you need in your team.

“I think he’s going to be an asset to me and hopefully I can help him.

“I’m a finisher, I like to try and score goals and I think I can play as well.

“I’m always going to work hard, I’ll put a shift in but my one biggest qualities is finding the net.

“My strongest position is as a central striker with a big man, I struggle up there on my own. Denton’s perfect for me.

“I know I’m not a guaranteed starter though. I’ve got to continue working hard.

“I’ve had a good start. It was unfortunate we didn’t win on Monday but I was glad to get two goals.

“But I would have given them back for us to get a win.

“I definitely think we can get in the play-offs though. I’ve played against them and now I’ve played with them and we can be right up there come the end of the season.”