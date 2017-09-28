FC Halifax Town: Safety remains our first priority despite flying start, says Heath

Town boss Billy Heath is not yet looking any further than getting enough points to stay in the National League, despite the club’s outstanding start to the season.

The Shaymen are fourth in the table, only one point off table-toppers Sutton United, and have won six of their last eight games.

But Heath is refusing to get carried away after the first dozen games of the campaign.

“I don’t really look at the table,” he said. “I think we’re in a great position but I’m very mindful that it’s so tight that we can lose a couple of games and slip down the table.

“We need to assess things in another 10 games, which is not being negative. That’s the way I’ve always approached it throughout my time in football.

“The main thing for us is to get to 51 points, and we’re only halfway there.

“But that’s our first milestone.

“We’re not getting carried away but the players are full of confidence and it was great to bounce back last week in really difficult circumstances with the sending-off.”

Saturday’s opponents Ebbsfleet have only scored twice in their last four home games and have only won twice this season, but have also only lost once, remaining unbeaten by the likes of Dover, Dagenham and Redbridge and Eastleigh.

“They’re a very good team, very solid,” Heath added.

“They haven’t lost many games at all which shows they are competitive.

“There’s not a massive amount between the teams in this league. You can win a game as easily as you can lose it.

“There’s been no real stand-out team yet.

“It’s very tight in games and key moments are deciding things.

“It’s another long trip away for us and we’re expecting another tough game.

“If you get anything away from home in this league it’s a good result.

“Three points would be fantastic but we just need to keep that points tally ticking over.”

