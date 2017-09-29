FC Halifax Town: Shaymen in safe hands as Johnson continues to impress

No-one at The Shay needs to be convinced Halifax are in safe hands with Sam Johnson between the sticks.

The club signed Johnson for the third time this summer after his two previous loan spells had ended in winning the FA Trophy and then promotion back to the National League.

Johnson has been a key part of Halifax’s impressive start to the season, helping them to keep five clean sheets in six games earlier in the campaign.

The 24-year-old is one of the quieter characters in the Town squad, preferring to let his performances do the talking, and in that regard, they’ve been shouting from the roof-tops.

“I think I’m doing pretty well,” he said. “Obviously the defence helps and we’ve been rock solid at the back.

“I’ve had to make a few saves here and there but personally I feel I’ve been playing well and hopefully we can kick on from here.”

Johnson believes he is benefiting from regular first-team football, and feels back to his best after a season-long loan to Neil Aspin’s Gateshead was ended halfway through when he lost his place in the side.

“I’ve always been wanted here and they’ve given me the chance to play,” Johnson said. “I’ve done pretty well so far and hopefully I can keep going.

“But especially as a goalkeeper, if the defence have got confidence in you and the gaffer has, it breeds confidence in you.

“I’m definitely a confidence player. It’s hard when you’re not playing.

“I came through the ranks at Port Vale so I wasn’t necessarily expecting to play week in, week out.

“But at Gateshead I definitely lost my confidence, although I’ve definitely got it back here.

“I didn’t come here just to make up the numbers in the league.

“I wanted to get a lot of games under my belt and I’m doing that.

“It’s playing games that gives you the most confidence.”

Johnson provided another example of his worth to The Shaymen with a vital save in the dying minutes of their 2-1 win over Bromley last Saturday.

“That’s what you’re there for,” he said. “I got a bit lucky to be fair, I just got a knee onto it.”

Johnson was just as modest about his remarkable save from visiting defender Remy Clerima’s header in Town’s 3-2 win over Maidenhead earlier this month.

“It was just a reaction,” he said. “Sometimes they come off and sometimes they don’t.”

Asked whether his form might earn him a move to a higher division, Johnson added: “That’s not for me to say really. I’m just enjoying my football here, I’m enjoying playing with the lads because we have a great bunch.

“Hopefully I can keep doing the same things and if that gets me a move up the leagues then so be it.”