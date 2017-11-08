FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign Hull defender on loan

FC Halifax Town boss Billy Heath has confirmed the club have signed Hull City defender Josh Clackstone on a month’s loan.

The right-back will provide competition for Cliff Moyo, with fellow right-back Michael Duckworth still out with a hamstring injury.

Clackstone, 21, made his senior debut for Hull in their 2-0 defeat at Doncaster in the League Cup on August 22, and was an unused substitute in their 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United on Saturday.

Clackstone has had a previous loan spell at Notts County, where he made eight appearances between February and May last season.

Heath said: “We can extend the loan if we want. He’s been in and around the first-team squad this season, and played a lot of games in pre-season.

“He’s also played regularly for the under 23’s. He’s got the right characteristics to handle non-league football and the physicality.”

Heath also hopes to sign a central midfielder on loan from a Football League club before Saturday’s home game with Woking.