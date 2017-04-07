FC Halifax Town: Shaymen to hold open trial for title-winning youth team

FC Halifax Town are inviting local youngsters to join their title-winning youth team as they aim to defend their National League Youth Alliance crown next season.

The Shaymen’s under 19 side won their league and reached the second round proper of the FA Youth Cup this season, and are now turning their attention to next season by holding an open trial for new players at Calderdale College on Monday, May 8.

Steve Nichol, Head of Community, Junior and Youth Development at FC Halifax Town said: “We are looking to recruit talented and locally based players in the current under 16/17s age group, which is current school year 11 and 12, who can travel into the club each day for the training and education.

“This is a full time education and football programme, it is a unique two year course where we aim to create the best possible environment for players to excel in the classroom as well as on the pitch and make strides towards our first team, professional football or university. It is a fully recognised qualification for UCAS applications.

“This could be a great opportunity for those players who have been released by a professional club but still have an aspiration to progress their football career, or maybe‘the unpolished diamond that has slipped through the net and need the right environment to develop their ability.”

Successful players will be given a two-year scholarship with the Shaymen which offers full time elite football training and academic qualifications specifically for young players aged 16 to 19 years of age with the longer term chance to represent FC Halifax Town, including 8-10 hours of weekly training delivered by a team of 4 coaches all qualified to UEFA B or above, four hours of weekly training aimed at developing specific aspects of player movement and physical performance, participation in the FA Youth Cup and the National League Youth Alliance, medical support and staffing: a professional environment with excellent facilities and 13 hours of theoretical study following the BTEC Level 1, 2 or 3 and Extended Diploma in Sport.

“As a club we have growing reputation for developing talented players and assisting their progress into the Premier League and Football Leagues with players such as Jamie Vardy, Lee Gregory and more recently Marc Roberts and Shaun Tuton.

“The success of our own youth programme has been emphasised by our success in the U19s league, FA Youth Cup and five youth team players on professional contracts with the senior squad.”

The open evening and trial will include a presentation of the football and academic aspect of the programme as well as trial matches on the 3G pitch.

For further information or to register for the open evening and trial contact Steve Nichol on 07572 154 200 or email stevenichol@fchalifaxtown.com.