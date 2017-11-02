FC Halifax Town: Shaymen to play friendly at Ossett on Saturday

FC Halifax Town will play a friendly at Ossett Albion on Saturday (2pm) after being left without a game.

The Shaymen were knocked out of the FA Cup by Tranmere at the first hurdle, leaving them without a match on Saturday, while Ossett’s scheduled opponents Hyde, managed by former Town boss Darren Kelly, are in cup action against MK Dons.

Ossett lost 2-1 at Tadcaster in the first round of the Integro Doodson League Cup last time out and are currently second from bottom in the Evo-Stik North.

Halifax beat Thackley 3-2 in their last game in the West Riding County Cup, and are not in competitive action until they play Woking next Saturday.

Tickets for the friendly are priced at £3 for adults, while children can attend for free.