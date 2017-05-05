FC Halifax Town: Sinnott expecting a different game on Sunday

Jordan Sinnott is expecting a completely different game in the second-leg of FC Halifax Town’s play-off semi-final against Salford and wants The Shaymen to go on the attack.

The Town midfielder started in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Moor Lane, which saw Salford enjoy the majority of possession but only just salvage a draw thanks to their 86th minute equaliser.

Sinnott now wants The Shaymen to adopt a more proactive approach in Sunday’s second-leg.

Asked if he thought Town would win if both teams played to their best, Sinnott replied: “I think so, yeah. I’m not going to say if they play to their best they’ll beat us because if you look at the result earlier in the season at The Shay, I was injured then, but we went 2-0 down at half-time and we ended up beating them 4-2.

“I reckon it’ll be a totally different game at The Shay with the bigger pitch, and the pitch is in better condition there, so hopefully we can get the ball down and see what they’re about if we try and cut them open instead of long balls up to Dents and hoping for flick-ons.

“Hopefully we’ll be a bit more expansive on Sunday. The pitch is massive at The Shay so we can utilise that like we have done this season. We’ve carved teams open for fun at home, even when you look back to our FA Cup run, we’ve done it against teams in a higher league.

“Hopefully we can give it that final push and get in the final.”

Sinnott admitted there was a sense of disappointment among the Town squad because of the timing of Salford’s equaliser.

“It is a bit gutting, especially with my miss as well. I don’t really want to dwell on it too much because that would have put a bit of breathing space between the two teams. But it happens in football. They’ve then scored late on, which is credit to them that they kept going.

“It’s still all to play for now.”

On his big chance, when he fired inches wide of the post from just inside the area, Sinnott said: “The most annoying thing is I did everything right. I still fancied myself on my left foot because I’ve hit it on the volley. The pitch wasn’t great there so it wasn’t as if it was bobbling or anything.

“I’ve tried to wrong-foot the keeper, which I have done. I don’t think he even dived for it, but it doesn’t matter when you don’t hit the target.

“I’ll just have to make up for it on Sunday hopefully.”