FC Halifax Town: Tickets sold out for Salford semi-final first leg

FC Halifax Town’s allocation of away tickets for their play-off semi-final, first leg at Salford has sold out.

The Shaymen were restricted to 600 tickets for Wednesday’s game due to ground works at Salford, but they sold out as Town fans clamour to see Billy Heath’s side in action.

If you’ve bought tickets online, you will need to bring your order confirmation when collecting them from the club, as well as your season ticket book. Online collection times will be from 10am to 7pm on May 2 and 10am until 2pm on May 3.

The second-leg will be at The Shay on Sunday.