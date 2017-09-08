FC Halifax Town: Tom finding his feet after match-winning brace

Fylde’s Simon Grand and Jordan Tunnicliffe are the latest names on the growing list of centre-backs being left bamboozled by Town’s Tom Denton.

The six foot, seven inch striker proved too hot to handle in Town’s 2-1 win last Saturday, scoring both goals as Halifax came from behind to win.

Denton has started the season in towering form, proving a useful presence in both boxes and particularly catching the eye in Town’s televised clash with Guiseley by setting up numerous chances for strike partner Adam Morgan.

Denton feels manager Billy Heath’s switch to playing two forwards, which has coincided with Town’s run of three wins from their last four games, has proved hugely beneficial.

“I think we were just trying to look for our first point initially, but as soon as we’ve gone two up-front we’ve created more chances,” he said.

“When I’m going up for a ball now there’s four men around me, the wingers, Morgs as well.

“That creates chances. Morgs is a good footballer - he could have had a couple on Saturday. Ben Tomlinson came on and did well, put himself about and held the ball up nicely.

“I’m getting fewer chances (compared to last season), but Bill has said to me that the Conference North defenders handled me better than the Conference Premier defenders are handling me now.

“I think I’m winning more of my battles. Maybe in this league they’re brought up more on full-time football and brought up to play more football.

“You could see on Saturday the two centre-halves liked to get on the ball but as soon as you go direct against them it gives them something else to think about.”

Denton feels he has caused problems against every team he has played against, barring Aldershot on the opening day of the season.

“I reckon I deserve those two goals because my performances have been good, but I only had one goal to show for them.

“The wingers are playing against better full-backs too so you don’t get as many crosses, but I’ll take that one off the crossbar! A little one-yarder for once!

“I’m not going to go past three men and curl one in the top corner. The wingers have got to help me, but if they do, I’m alright. If your wingers are playing well, I’ll be a threat.

“I targeted three a month. I’ve always done that. I’ll count these three as August - just about!

“So hopefully I can get another one to start me off for next month and we can get another win.”