FC Halifax Town v Aldershot: Preview

FC Halifax Town kick-off their 2017-18 campaign in the National League at home to Aldershot on Saturday (3pm).

The Shots finished fifth last season under manager Gary Waddock and had the best defensive record in the division.

Only top two Lincoln and Tranmere conceded fewer away goals or lost fewer away games than Aldershot last season, but they went on to lose to Tranmere in the play-offs.

The club signed former Cheltenham Town midfielder James Rowe on a one-year deal earlier this week, but lost 17-year-old striker Idris Kanu to Peterborough United.

Other summer signings by Waddock include Maidstone winger Bobby-Joe Taylor, who scored eight goals in 41 league appearances last season, former Bristol City defender Kodi Lyons-Foster and striker Shaun Okojie from Corinthian Casuals, who scored 39 goals in the Isthmian League South last term.

Right-back Cliff Moyo is Town’s only injury doubt with an ankle problem, with the defender rated as “touch and go” by boss Billy Heath to be fit in time.

If he isn’t, and if Heath doesn’t sign a replacement for fellow right-back Kevin Roberts following his move to Wrexham in time, the Town boss will be left without a senior player in that position.

Town have won only one of their last five meetings with Aldershot, back in September 2014, when Ross Dyer’s goal sealed a 1-0 win for Neil Aspin’s side.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Sutton United v Leyton Orient

Hartlepool v Dover Athletic

FC Halifax Town v Aldershot Town

Dag & Red v Barrow

Solihull Moors v Chester FC

Fylde v Boreham Wood

Wrexham v Macclesfield Town

Bromley v Eastleigh FC

Guiseley v Ebbsfleet United

Maidstone United v Maidenhead United

Torquay United v Tranmere

Woking v Gateshead