FC Halifax Town v Alfreton preview

Town’s assistant boss Mark Carroll wants The Shaymen to maintain their momentum all the way into the play-offs as they seek their fourth win in five games at home to Alfreton on Saturday (3pm).

Halifax go into the game on the back Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Brackley, which followed an impressive 2-1 win at second-placed Kidderminster last weekend.

The Shaymen will remain in the play-offs come what may tomorrow, but could be as much as seven points clear of sixth place with four matches left if they win and other results go their way.

“It’s in our own hands but we want to keep the momentum,” Carroll said.

“What you usually find going into the play-offs is that the team with the momentum goes the furthest.

“We were on the receiving end of that at North Ferriby in 2014. It was us against Telford for who would go up and it went to the last game of the season. We lost out and went into the play-offs and we were up against Guiseley, who came into it in form, whereas we were a bit deflated, and Guiseley went through.”

Matty Kosylo and Josh Macdonald could both return to the squad on Saturday, but that was dependent on them coming through training on Thursday unscathed.

Danny Clarke is also likely to be fit tomorrow after missing the draw at Brackley.

Matty Brown could be back in full training in around 10 days if he continues to progress, while Carroll said he wouldn’t rule out Scott McManus being in contention before the end of the season.

Alfreton are 18th in the league having lost their last three games in a row, But they beat Halifax 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

They have the worst defensive record in the division and have not scored a goal in over five hours of football.

Saturday’s National League North fixtures:

Altrincham v Brackley Town

Boston United v AFC Telford United

Bradford Park Avenue v FC United of Manchester

Darlington v Tamworth

FC Halifax Town v Alfreton Town

Gainsborough Trinity v Stockport County

Gloucester City v Kidderminster Harriers

Harrogate Town v Salford City

Nuneaton Town v Chorley

Stalybridge Celtic v AFC Fylde

Worcester City v Curzon Ashton