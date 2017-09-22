FC Halifax Town v Bromley: Preview

FC Halifax Town will aim to bounce back from defeat last weekend when they host Bromley at The Shay tomorrow (3pm).

The two teams are on the same number of points after 11 games, but Bromley are without a win in their last four away matches.

They drew 0-0 with Eastleigh on the opening day before an impressive 2-1 win at Dover and a commendable draw at Macclesfield.

They recorded superb back-to-back wins at home to Leyton Orient and Hartlepool, but then lost against Dagenham and Redbridge, Sutton and Wrexham.

A draw against Fylde was then followed back consecutive home wins over Torquay and Solihull Moors.

Manager Neil Smith led Bromley to a very respectable 10th place finish last season in his first full campaign in charge.

Striker Brett Williams netted 11 goals for Torquay last season but struck 39 goals in two season with Aldershot.

Centre-back Martin Riley has had another scan on his troublesome knee injury so won’t be available tomorrow, but Heath was due to have an otherwise fully-fit squad apart from long-term asbentee Michael Duckworth.

The teams’ only previous meeting at The Shay came in August 2015 and was a dramatic 2-2 draw in which Halifax fell 2-0 down before injury-time goals from Connor Hughes and Jordan Burrow rescued a point for Neil Aspin’s side.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Aldershot Town v Leyton Orient

Chester FC v Maidenhead United

Solihull Moors v Dag & Red

Fylde v Woking

Guiseley v Dover Athletic

Hartlepool v Eastleigh FC

Maidstone United v Gateshead

Tranmere v Wrexham

Boreham Wood v Ebbsfleet United

Torquay United v Macclesfield Town

FC Halifax Town v Bromley

Sutton United v Barrow