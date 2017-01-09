FC Halifax Town v Chorley preview

Under pressure Town boss Billy Heath faces arguably the biggest game of his FC Halifax reign on Tuesday (7.45pm) when The Shaymen host high-flying Chorley at The Shay.

Halifax are without a win in the last nine games, not including the West Riding County Cup, and are eight points adrift of the play-offs with two games in hand.

Their defeat at Stalybridge on Saturday increased the pressure on Heath from some Town supporters, with Halifax’s last league win coming nearly two months ago.

Chorley have won eight of their last 11 games and have the best defensive record in the National League North, conceding just 18 goals in their 24 league matches, keeping 16 clean sheets in 31 games in all competitions.

They have lost just one of their 12 away league games this season, with only leaders Fylde losing fewer league games.

Striker Jason Walker is their top-scorer with 10 goals, while ex-Halifax loanee Marcus Carver has six.

Scott Garner is available after serving a three-game suspension, while fellow centre-back Danny Hone’s suspension for his sending-off at Stalybridge will not kick in until seven days after the offence, meaning he is also available.

Injury victims Jordan Sinnott and Steve Drench are not expected to be available, the latter meaning Tom Nicholson will again be between the posts if Sam Johnson does not recover from the ankle injury that ruled him out on Saturday.