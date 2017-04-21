FC Halifax Town v Curzon Ashton preview

FC Halifax Town will guarantee themselves a play-off spot if they beat Curzon Ashton at The Shay on Saturday (3pm).

Town’s 3-0 win at Harrogate on Easter Monday moved them to within touching distance of a top-five finish.

A draw would require Stockport to win both their games and achieve a miraculous turnaround in goal difference for them to catch Halifax.

Darlington, who are in fourth, cannot participate in the play-offs due to their ground being deemed unsuitable, leaving Kidderminster, Halifax, Salford, Chorley and Stockport to fight it out for the four places.

Kidderminster can still catch Fylde, but the leaders will win the title if they win one of their last two matches.

Liam King and Cliff Moyo look set to miss the game with a heel problem and a hamstring injury respectively.

Matty Brown was expected to take part in full training last night and was rated as “touch and go” by Heath.

Josh Macdonald didn’t play at Harrogate as a precaution due to a tight hamstring, while Danny Hone missed the game on Monday due to a family bereavement.

Curzon are 13th in the table but cannot finish higher than 11th. Only five teams have won more away games in the league than Curzon, but they are without a win in their last five games.

They only have two wins in their last nine matches. Striker Niall Cummins is their top-scorer with 13 league goals.

Saturday’s National League North fixtures:

Altrincham v Alfreton Town

Boston United v AFC Fylde

Bradford Park Avenue v Stockport County

Darlington v AFC Telford United

FC Halifax Town v Curzon Ashton

Gainsborough Trinity v Kidderminster Harriers

Gloucester City v Chorley

Harrogate Town v Brackley Town

Nuneaton Town v FC United of Manchester

Stalybridge Celtic v Tamworth

Worcester City v Salford City