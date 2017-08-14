FC Halifax Town v Dover: Preview

FC Halifax Town host Dover on Tuesday (7.45pm) aiming for their first goal and their first win of the 2017-18 season.

The Shaymen lost to Aldershot 2-0 on the opening day of the season before recording back-to-back 0-0 draws against Barrow and Chester.

Defender Michael Duckworth and midfielder Matty Kosylo are both not expected to be fit after suffering hamstring injuries on Saturday.

But defenders Martin Riley and Cliff Moyo are not expected to recover in time either, so Town’s squad could be stretched for the game.

Dover have won two of their first three games - 1-0 at Hartlepool and 1-0 at home to Wrexham - but lost at home to Bromley in between those two victories.

Manager Chris Kinnear has done a superb job at the helm since his appointment in 2013, not only winning promotion to the fifth tier but masterminding three consecutive top 10 finishes in the last three years.

He guided Dover to sixth place last season, with his team the second highest scorers in the league last term.

Dover will be hoping striker Jamie Allen, who scored 10 times for Southport last season, will help fill the void left by 40-goal forward Ricky Miller’s departure to Peterborough. Allen scored the winner at Hartlepool on the opening day of the season.

Two goals from Shaun Tuton helped Halifax beat Dover 4-2 on their last visit to the Shay in the 2015-16 season.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

Woking v Eastleigh FC

Dag & Red v Ebbsfleet United

Sutton United v Macclesfield Town

Bromley v Leyton Orient

Guiseley v Tranmere

Torquay United v Boreham Wood

Hartlepool v Chester FC

Solihull Moors v Barrow

Wrexham v Gateshead

FC Halifax Town v Dover Athletic

Maidstone United v Aldershot Town

Fylde v Maidenhead United