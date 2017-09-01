FC Halifax Town v Fylde: Preview

FC Halifax Town will be aiming to make it four games unbeaten when they host Fylde at The Shay on Saturday (3pm).

The Shaymen drew 0-0 at Neil Aspin’s Gateshead on Bank Holiday Monday after back-to-back wins against Guiseley and Solihull Moors and have gone four-and-a-half hours without conceding a goal.

Halifax will move above Fylde in the table with a win. Dave Challinor’s side kicked off their season with two wins over the Bank Holiday weekend having been without a victory in their first five games.

Right-backs Cliff Moyo and Michael Duckworth are both rated as “very doubtful” with hamstring injuries, while centre-back Martin Riley will be having his stitches removed today so won’t be risked.

Town will also be without suspended winger Matty Kosylo, who was sent-off at Gateshead.

Danny Rowe became Fylde’s all-time record goalscorer with number 120 in all competitions as he netted a late second goal in a victory over struggling Hartlepool at Victoria Park.

Fylde are believed to have rejected a bid of £50,000 from Oldham for the striker, who scored 50 goals last term and signed a new two-year deal to stay with Fylde this summer.

Manager Challinor has achieved three promotions since being appointed in 2011 and guided Fylde to the Conference North title last season.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Hartlepool v Maidstone United

FC Halifax Town v Fylde

Torquay United v Chester FC

Barrow v Boreham Wood

Wrexham v Bromley

Leyton Orient v Guiseley

Aldershot Town v Solihull Moors

Ebbsfleet United v Eastleigh FC

Macclesfield Town v Woking

Sutton United v Maidenhead United

Dag & Red v Gateshead

Tranmere v Dover Athletic