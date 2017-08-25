FC Halifax Town v Guiseley: Preview

FC Halifax Town and Guiseley are both looking for back-to-back wins when they meet at The Shay on Saturday (3pm).

The game will be screened live on BT Sport at 12.30pm. As the home team, Halifax will get £6,000 for being shown live, while Guiseley will get £2,000 as the away side.

Like Halifax, The Lions have won one, drawn two and lost two of their first five games this season, and won their first match of the campaign last time out, with The Shaymen beating Solihull Moors 1-0 and Guiseley overcoming Torquay 3-2.

Guiseley drew 2-2 with Ebbsfleet on the opening day before back-to-bsck defeats against Gateshead and Aldershot, who beat them 6-0.

But since then they have drawn 0-0 with Tranmere and beaten Torquay.

The Lions have survived relegation from the National League on the final day in the last two seasons.

Guiseley’s squad includes ex-Halifax players Danny Lowe and Will Hatfield.

Manager Adam Lockwood was appointed as replacement to Mark Bower in September last year and guided them to safety, one place and one point above the drop zone.

Nathan Hotte, Scott Garner and Martin Riley were all ruled out of contention by manager Billy Heath on Thursday, meaning only captain Matty Brown remains of his centre-halves.

Hotte (hamstring) and Garner (calf) are thought to have a chance of playing at Gateshead on Monday but are more likely to be back for the Fylde game next Saturday, while Riley will be out for at least two weeks after receiving seven stitches to one knee and three to the other after a crunching tackle on his return from injury at Solihull.

Right-back Cliff Moyo, who could fill in at centre-half, is rated as “touch and go” due to an ankle injury.

Left-back Josh Wilde trained a little on Tuesday but is expected to recover from his hamstring injury.

Winger Matty Kosylo’s injury to his glute muscle is clearing up and he should be fit to play.

Right-back Michael Duckworth is rated as “doubtful” due to his hamstring injury he picked up at Chester.

Friday’s National League fixture:

Macclesfield Town v Dover Athletic

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

FC Halifax Town v Guiseley

Aldershot Town v Chester

Barrow v Maidenhead United

Dagenham & Redbridge v Bromley

Ebbsfleet United v Gateshead

Hartlepool United v AFC Fylde

Leyton Orient v Eastleigh

Sutton United v Maidstone United

Torquay United v Solihull Moors

Tranmere Rovers v Boreham Wood

Wrexham v Woking