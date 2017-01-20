FC Halifax Town v Salford preview

FC Halifax Town could move up into the top five of the National League on Saturday (3pm) if they beat Salford at The Shay and other results go their way.

The Shaymen go into Saturday’s game with back-to-back wins under their belt against high-fliers Chorley and Tamworth after previously going nine games without a win.

Their 6-2 win at Tamworth was the first time Town have scored half-a-dozen goals away from home since beating Droylsden 6-0 in February 2013.

Salford are unbeaten in the league since October 22 and have lost only four of their 24 games in the National League North.

They are part-owned by Manchester United legends Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Gary and Phil Neville.

Midfielder David Lynch is doubtful for tomorrow’s game after sustaining a rib injury last Saturday which required treatment in an ambulance at the ground.

“Things change quickly in football and there’s a spring in everyone’s step now, and everyone’s looking sharp,” Town boss Billy Heath said.

“The only disappointing thing is the possible suspension for Richard Peniket and the injury to David Lynch.

“We’re down to the bare bones again.

“David looks doubtful for Saturday - he got a massive whack in the ribs.

“He’s a great character, he wants to play every minute.

“He’d play four or five times a week if he could.”

Striker Richard Peniket is available after his red card at Tamworth was rescinded on appeal.

Winger Daniel Nti is expected to go straight into the squad after joining on a month’s loan from York City.

Nti joined York from Worcester City last summer on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Nti scored 16 goals in his first campaign for Worcester, while also collecting the club’s Young Player of the Year and Top Goalscorer awards.

He then scored 15 in his second season, including a strike against League One outfit Scunthorpe United in the second round of the FA Cup.

The winger once again hit double figures last season and was named in the National League North Team of the Year.

In total, Nti made 130 starts for Worcester City, scoring 44 goas and achieving 26 assists.

He has scored one goal in 16 league games this season for York.

Jordan Sinnott could return for next Saturday’s home game with Stockport, while keeper Sam Johnson could also be in contention for that match.

Matty Brown has played 45 minutes for the under 21’s - his first taste of action since Halifax won the FA Trophy last May.

“He’d not kicked a ball for eight months since the cup final, been under the knife twice and had about six training sessions,” Heath added.

“So we won’t be rushing him back. He’s still at least another three weeks away.”

Saturday’s National League North fixtures:

Alfreton Town v Worcester City

Bradford Park Avenue v Boston United

Chorley v Altrincham

Curzon Ashton v AFC Fylde

FC Halifax Town v Salford City

FC United of Manchester v Harrogate Town

Gainsborough Trinity v Stalybridge Celtic

Gloucester City v Tamworth

Kidderminster Harriers v AFC Telford United

Nuneaton Town v Brackley Town

Stockport County v Darlington