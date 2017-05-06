FC Halifax Town v Salford preview

FC Halifax Town will battle it out for a place in the National League North play-off final on Sunday (3pm) when they host Salford at The Shay.

The teams drew 1-1 in the first-leg on Wednesday night, with Richard Peniket’s first-half goal cancelled out by substitute James Poole’s late equaliser.

The winner on Sunday will play either Kidderminster away or Chorley at home next Saturday in the final. Kidderminster are strong favourites to reach the final after winning 1-0 at Chorley in the first-leg.

Town boss Billy Heath is hopeful Liam King’s heel problem and Danny Clarke’s thigh strain will both clear up in time for them to be in contention.

Halifax go into the game with seven wins in their last 10 games, and have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four matches.

Salford have lost five of their last eight away games, but have only lost once in their last seven matches.