FC Halifax Town v Stockport preview

FC Halifax Town could move back up into the top-five in the Conference North if they beat fellow promotion-contenders Stockport on Saturday at The Shay (3pm).

Halifax are the third highest scorers in the National League North, with only top two Fylde and Kidderminster winning more home leaqgue matches.

Jordan Sinnott is expected to return to the squad for the game after recovering from ankle and knee injuries.

Stockport have won just once in their five games so far in 2017 but have only failed to score in four of their 33 matches in all competitions this campaign.

Only leaders Fylde have won more away league games than them this season, while they have not lost in the league in seven games - a run stretching back to November 19.

Town drew 1-1 at Stockport earlier this season, with Tom Denton, who nearly joined County in the summer, scoring for Halifax.

A win could lift Halifax up to fourth if other results go their way, but Stockport will move above Town in the table if they win.

Saturday’s National League North fixtures:

AFC Fylde v Altrincham

Alfreton Town v Brackley Town

Darlington v Curzon Ashton

FC Halifax Town v Stockport County

FC United of Manchester v Salford City

Gloucester City v Worcester City

Harrogate Town v Gainsborough Trinity

Kidderminster Harriers v Nuneaton Town

Stalybridge Celtic v AFC Telford United

Tamworth v Boston United