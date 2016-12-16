FC Halifax Town v Telford preview

FC Halifax Town return to league action for the first time in almost a month when they host Telford on Saturday (3pm).

The Shaymen are without a win in five games, and last won a league game when they beat Kidderminster at the Shay on November 12.

Telford have just one win in 10 away league games and have won only five of their 20 league matches this season.

They are the lowest scorers in the league with just 17 goals, but only Brackley, Chorley and Kidderminster have conceded fewer goals in the division.

Their 4-0 defeat to Kidderminster last time out in the FA Trophy was their heaviest defeat of the season

Midfielder Jordan Sinnott went to hospital with his ankle injury but doctors were unable to make a proper diagnosis, so he will see a specialist on Wednesday to assess the extent of the damage.

Forward Richard Peniket is rated as very doubtful after ending the game with concussion on Tuesday.

Defender Kevin Roberts has a chance of featuring on Saturday, while midfielder Matty Kosylo is fit after coming off with cramp in midweek.

Scott Garner was sent-off on Tuesday but is available tomorrow as his suspension will take seven days to kick in.

Town won 2-1 at Telford earlier this season with goals from Richard Peniket and Nathan Hotte.

Saturday’s National League North fixtures:

Alfreton Town v Salford City

Bradford Park Avenue v Brackley Town

Chorley v Tamworth

Curzon Ashton v Harrogate Town

FC Halifax Town v AFC Telford United

FC United of Manchester v Boston United

Gainsborough Trinity v Worcester City

Gloucester City v AFC Fylde

Kidderminster Harriers v Darlington

Nuneaton Town v Stalybridge Celtic

Stockport County v Altrincham