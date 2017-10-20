FC Halifax Town v Torquay: Preview

FC Halifax Town could move back into the National League play-off places if they beat bottom-club Torquay United at The Shay on Saturday (3pm).

Halifax have won just once in their last six matches, but Torquay have won only once all season and have only scored in one of their last five outings - a 4-0 win over Maidenhead.

Manager Gary Owers left Bath City to take over at Plainmoor on September 13, but has just one win from his six matches in charge.

Torquay have the worst defensive record in the division - having conceded three or more goals in five of their eight away games - and are already seven points off safety. They have also only kept three clean sheets all season.

Town will have Matty Kosylo available after his one-game suspension but defender Scott McManus is a doubt with a neck injury.

Town’s last win over Torquay came in March 2008 when two goals from Jon Shaw and another from Matt Doughty sealed a 3-2 win.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Bromley v Woking

Chester v Boreham W

Dag & Red v Wrexham

AFC Fylde v Maidstone

Dover v Maidenhead

Leyton Orient v Macclesfield

Eastleigh v Gateshead

Ebbsfleet v Barrow

Halifax v Torquay

Guiseley v Solihull M

Aldershot v Tranmere

Hartlepool v Sutton Utd