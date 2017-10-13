FC Halifax Town v Tranmere Rovers: Preview

FC Halifax Town start their FA Cup campaign on Saturday when they host Tranmere Rovers at The Shay (3pm).

Halifax will be hoping to go one stage further than last season, when they were knocked out in the second round by Eastleigh after a replay.

Tranmere lost to Forest Green Rovers in the National League play-off final last tern, but have won five, drawn five and lost five of their 15 games so far this season.

No team has scored fewer away goals than Tranmere, who are 15th in the table, but they have the best defensive record in the division.

Micky Mellon’s team have failed to score in eight games so far this campaign, but have kept seven clean sheets.

They have scored only three goals in their last six games, with only two players finding the net in their last eight matches.

But only four players have found the net for Halifax this season, and they will be deprived of two of them - Matty Kosylo and Tom Denton - through suspension; Kosylo and Denton account for more than half of the club’s goals this season.

However, centre-back Scott Garner is available after sevring the last of his three-game ban.

The winners of the tie will receive £12,500 in prize money.