FC Halifax Town v Woking: Preview

FC Halifax Town go in search of their first win in eight games when they host Woking on Saturday (3pm).

The Shaymen have not won a competitive game since beating Bromley 2-1 at The Shay on September 23, and have conceded 10 goals in their last four matches.

Woking are without a win in six, but earned a creditable 1-1 draw with League One Bury in the FA Cup last Sunday.

Town go into the game having suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since August last year.

Dion Charles hasn’t trained for the last couple of weeks with a swollen ankle and is doubtful for the game, as is Nathan Hotte with a bruised foot.

Cliff Moyo should be available after his concussion.

Woking manager Anthony Limbrick was a coach at Southampton under the likes of Nigel Adkins, Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman and has also been England U17 assistant coach. Limbrick took over after previous boss Garry Hill left in the summer after six years in charge.

Only Solihull Moors and Barrow have lost more away games in the National League than Woking, while only five clubs have scored fewer goals in the division than Halifax.

Halifax have conceded 10 goals in their last three meetings with Woking at The Shay. Town last hosted Woking in October 2015 under the brief reign of Darren Kelly when they lost 3-0.

There will be a two minutes silence before the game ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Torquay v Maidstone

Solihull M v Sutton Utd

Maidenhead v Gateshead

Barrow v Macclesfield

Guiseley v Bromley

Boreham W v Hartlepool

Halifax v Woking

Tranmere v Dag & Red

Dover v Eastleigh

Aldershot v AFC Fylde

Ebbsfleet v Leyton Orient