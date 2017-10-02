FC Halifax Town v Wrexham: Preview

FC Halifax Town will aim to bounce back from their defeat at the weekend when they host Wrexham at The Shay on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Halifax lost 2-0 at Ebbsfleet on Saturday and could be going into the contest with their squad stretched to breaking point.

Manager Billy Heath is already without defenders Scott Garner, who is suspended, Martin Riley, who has injured his cruciate ligament, and Michael Duckworth, who has a hamstring injury.

But he may also be without midfielder Connor Oliver, who sustained an ankle injury at Ebbsfleet. If Heath cannot sign anyone before the game, that may mean a first start of the season for Danny Clarke alongside David Lynch in central midfield, with Nathan Hotte continuing to partner Matty Brown in the centre of defence.

Town will come face-to-face with former players Kevin Roberts and Scott Boden on Tuesday.

Roberts captained the club to promotion via the play-offs last season, while Boden who is yet to score for Wrexham this season, scored 10 goals in 38 league games for Town during the 2014-15 campaign.

Manager and former captain Dean Keates was appointed in October 2016 but will need to do better than the club’s 13th place finish of last season.

However, he is making a good fist of improving on that, with the Welsh side sitting in sixth place and one of only two teams in the league not to have lost any of their last five matches.

Wrexham are unbeaten in their last eight games and have gone nearly five-and-a-half hours without conceding away from home.

Only Tranmere and Dover have conceded fewer away goals, but only Guiseley and Tranmere have scored more away goals.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

Aldershot v Dag & Red

Chester v Woking

Halifax v Wrexham

Guiseley v Macclesfield

Boreham W v Eastleigh

Torquay v Maidenhead

AFC Fylde v Gateshead

Sutton Utd v Dover

Solihull M v Ebbsfleet

Maidstone v Bromley

Hartlepool v Barrow