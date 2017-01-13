FC Halifax Town: We are united behind the manager, says Roberts

The message could hardly be clearer - the Town squad are backing Billy Heath and want the supporters to get behind him too.

Defender Kevin Roberts captained Halifax to their first win in 10 games as they beat Chorley on Tuesday night, with the players taking part in a pre-match and post-match huddle.

Vice-captain Roberts says the Town squad were determined to show their support for Heath, who has come under pressure from a section of supporters during their poor run.

“I wouldn’t say it was deliberate,” Roberts said of the huddles. “There was a lot of relief for us so we wanted to show the fans that we’re all in it together.

“They pay money so they’re entitled to their opinions, whether I agree with it or not.

“The lads have got strong character and wanted to prove a point that we’re all on the gaffer’s side and we all think he’s doing a great job.

“We’ve just been through a bad spell but this will hopefully push us back up the league now and hopefully get those fans back on side.”

Town lined-up in a 3-5-2 formation for the first time this season in midweek, and Roberts felt the switch worked well.

“I think the gaffer just wanted to match them up,” he said.

“We’ve been struggling lately so the gaffer said ‘let’s match them up’ and it’s one v one across the pitch.

“I think we did a bit on 3-5-2 in pre-season but if they’re playing it as well, you’re just up against your man so if you win the majority of those battles you normally win the game.

“I think it’s different if you’re playing against a different formation but if both teams play it, it literally is you against your man.

“Me and Josh (Wilde) were playing wing-back and that’s one v one, the midfield were three v three and the two defences were up against two strikers, it was as simple as that.”

Roberts felt Town were good value for their win on Tuesday.

“It was long overdue but I thought we deserved it,” he said.

“I thought we were the better team and we played some good stuff.

“It was against good opposition as well but they’re the games we need to be winning if we want to start catching people.

“It’s got to be the start of a run now - it can’t just be a one-off.

“If we get a good result at Tamworth we’ll start working our way back up.”