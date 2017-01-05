FC Halifax Town: We can turn it round, says assistant boss Carroll

Assistant manager Mark Carroll still believes FC Halifax Town can turn their season around after reaching the halfway stage in the National League North.

The Shaymen are ninth in the table after 21 league games, having won 10, drawn five and lost six.

They are six points off the play-off places, but with two games in hand.

Asked how he would rate Town’s season so far, Carroll said: “Could do better.

“We’ve shown glimpses of what we are capable of as a team.

“But we haven’t been consistent enough.

“We haven’t played a good full 90 minutes enough times. There’s been too many good 20 or 25 minute spells.

“Of if we’ve had a good first half, the second half’s been poor, or the other way around.

“Until we start playing for 90 minute and defend better as a team, we’ll stay where we are.

“But we’ve got enough time to put it right.

“We’ve got the ability but it’s getting it on the pitch on a more consistent basis.”

Carroll is under no illusions that Town’s biggest problem lies in defence.

“We need to stop conceding so many goals,” he said.

“If you look back through the season so far, we’ve scored two at Fylde and lost, two at Gainsborough and lost, two at Curzon Ashton and lost, two at “Darlington and lost, and three at Eastleigh and drew.

“So we have got goals in the team but we have to stop conceding silly goals.

“Anyone who does anything in this league will not concede many goals.

“It’s a lack of concentration and decision making.

“Teams aren’t necessarily cutting us open.

“You can look at certain goals and dissect them and you might find examples of that, but it’s about concentration and making the right decisions.

“In critical areas we are making the wrong choices.

“We do defensive drills in training and speak to the boys about it, but we can’t keep scoring two goals and not coming away with anything. It’s criminal.”

Carroll believes there are mitigating factors for Town’s inconsistent form, such as the loss of key players through injury and suspension.

“Scott Garner has been a big miss,” he added. “He’s probably our players of the season so far and our most consistent performer.

“Jordan Sinnott has also been a big loss, not just because of his quality on the ball but his set-pieces and long-throws, because they’re such a big part of the game and they can win or lose you matches.

“We need more luck with injuries. But you have to get on with it - it happens to other clubs too.”