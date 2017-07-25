FC Halifax Town: We couldn’t stand in Roberts’ way, says Heath

Town boss Billy Heath says the club had to do what was right by captain Kevin Roberts after he left to join Wrexham.

Roberts joined the Welsh side on a two-year deal after skippering Halifax back into the National League last season.

The right-back has been one of Town’s most consistent performers since joining the club in 2014, but Heath said The Shaymen couldn’t stand in his way to move on.

“Kevin goes with our best wishes,” he said. “Wrexham came in just after Christmas last year and we were looking to get promoted so he didn’t go then.

“But when they came in again, he wants full-time football, and that’s something we can’t give him.

“We don’t want to lose our club captain but we have to do what’s right sometimes by the player as well as the club.

“He’s been an unbelievable servant to us since I’ve been at the club. He was absolutely fantastic last season. It’s disappointing to lose him but we wish Kevin all the best.

“It’s always difficult when you lose your skipper but sometimes you’ve got to be fair to a player.

“He wanted full-time football, and he expressed his views to leave the club, and we made it happen.”

It was a case of one-out, one-in though last week as winger Dion Charles re-joined Halifax on a six-month loan from Fleetwood. Charles impressed during a loan spell last season when he scored three goals in 10 appearances.

“The most important thing is that Dion knows what we’re about,” Heath said. “He made a good contribution when he came in last year.

“It is important to get players in if you can that know the club and have been with the boys before, so that was a big part of the assessment to bring him back. And he’s a very good player.

“He looked very sharp and direct, like we know he is. He’ll be a big part of it again, it’s more competition for places and that’s what we need, to keep everybody on their toes.

“We’ve taken him for the period we wanted to at the beginning. Dion’s comfortable with it and Fleetwood have been great with us.

“He’s obviously enjoyed his time with us last season. As soon as I asked him the lad wanted to come back with us and Fleetwood have obliged.

“He knows what we’re all about from last season so it takes that risk element out of players coming into the changing room and possibly not fitting in to what you’re doing, but Dion does.”