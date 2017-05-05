FC Halifax Town: We have enough quality to reach the final, says Wilde

Josh Wilde believes Halifax have the quality to see off Salford in Sunday’s crunch clash at The Shay.

Town came within five minutes of sealing a play-off semi-final first-leg victory on Wednesday through Richard Peniket’s first-half goal before James Poole’s equaliser.

Wilde, who has made more appearances than any other Town player this season, admits Town didn’t reach top gear in midweek, but has faith that Halifax will progress to the final.

“If we play to our best we’ve definitely got enough quality to win,” he said. “But it’s what we do on the day and if we turn up.

“On Wednesday we were a bit hit and miss at times in possession, but we’ve still had some chances to win, like they have.

“Defensively as a team I think we look really solid. Lately we’ve hardly conceded any and when we have it’s just been the one goal.

“We’re so hard to break down. I was confident going into the first-leg that we wouldn’t concede and it’s disappointing to do so late on but it’s a level game now and I believe we have got enough to win.”

Wilde feels Town can use the fact that the second-leg is at home to their advantage.

He said: “Salford aren’t a bad side but I think we’ve got too much for them. We haven’t played our best in the first-leg but we’ve come away with a draw.

“If we step it up a gear on Sunday I think we’ve got every chance, especially on our home pitch, which is bigger so we can get more space for Kosylo and Peniket to run at them and cause them trouble.

“I think it was hard trying to get ball into them on Wednesday. We struggled with that in the first-half because they were on Matty constantly and there was no room for him to get a bit of time to turn and run at them.

“I think being at home will be a big help with that.”

The left-back also believes the Town fans can help roar the club to victory at The Shay after the team received a vociferous backing by the 600 travelling Halifax supporters at Salford.

He added: “We both had chances on Wednesday, we both hit the woodwork. It was a bit of a scrappy game, but away from home you take that all day long.

“We’re a bit disappointed to concede late on but I’m trying to look at the positives and going into Sunday winning 1-0, you can sometimes go into it a bit lax because you think you’re there.

“But we’re level so to me it’s an even game, just another normal game and we’ve got to take it to them. Hopefully we’ll get the win and the fans can get behind us.

“I can’t wait for Sunday. It’ll be a great atmosphere. The fans were fantastic on Wednesday. Even as we were coming out to warm-up there was already a big crowd there so it’s a massive help. They don’t realise how much they can get us over that line and they need to keep singing nice and loud and we’ll do our best to get in that final.”