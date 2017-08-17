FC Halifax Town: We’re not doing much wrong, says Heath

Halifax boss Billy Heath says his side don’t need to change their approach as they go in search of their first win of the season at Solihull Moors on Saturday (3pm).

The Shaymen and Solihull are two of eight teams yet to win in the National League this season, with Town only scoring once - the lowest tally in the league.

Solihull drew 3-3 at home to Barrow on Tuesday. They were 2-0 down at half-time but staged a magnificent comeback to go 3-2 up before conceding a penalty in the 96th minute.

Halifax also conceded a last-gasp goal on Tuesday, at home to Dover, which prevented them from picking up a point after Tom Denton’s injury-time equaliser.

“We both had a body blow in the last minute so it does add a bit of extra spice to it,” Heath said.

“We’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing.

“I’ve sat down and watched all the games so far and I don’t think we’ve produced bad performances.

“We’ve been really competitive in every game. We just need to focus a bit more at key times.

“As performances go the first-half on Tuesday was an arm-wrestle. The idea of free-flowing football in the Conference National is a myth.

“It was a tough first-half for both teams and in the second-half we played really well and created some good chances.

“But we’ve got to start hitting more targets, and it’s just in the small moments where we’re making wrong choices and we’re getting punished.”