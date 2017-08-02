FC Halifax Town: Youngster Barrows joins North Ferriby on loan

Town defender Ross Barrows has joined North Ferriby on loan until January.
Barrows has made just one first-team appearance for the club and signed a one-year contract this summer.
North Ferriby were relegated from the National League last season.
Town defender Ross Barrows has joined North Ferriby on loan until January.
Barrows has made just one first-team appearance for the club and signed a one-year contract this summer.
North Ferriby were relegated from the National League last season.
Almost Done!
Registering with Halifax Courier means you're ok with our terms and conditions.