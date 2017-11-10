FC Halifax Town: Youngster Basic eyes first-team breakthrough

Youngster Marko Basic says it would mean everything to him if he could make the breakthrough into Halifax’s first-team.

Basic helped Town’s youth team win the National League u19 Alliance and reach the second round proper of the FA Youth Cup last season.

He signed a one-year professional contract with the club in the summer but is yet to make his senior debut.

Basic, 18, whose family has roots in Serbia, is an attacking midfielder who grew up in Bradford and played in Sunday League from the age of six to 16 before going on trial at Bradford City.

After that he had another trial at Halifax and was accepted onto their youth development programme.

“I played with some Serbians in a seven-a-side league in Bradford and one of them was invited for a trial, and from that, I was too,” he said.

“Going to Bradford was a big step up fitness wise and physically.

“Mark Trueman, who is the head coach at Halifax, is also a coach at Bradford, so he asked me to go to Halifax.

“Technically and physically I feel I’m a completely different player now to how I was then.

“I lacked confidence at Bradford - it was my first trial so I was nervous but when I came to Halifax everyone was in the same position and knew they had to prove themselves.”

Basic is currently on loan at Mossley in the Evo-Stik North, where he has played eight games.

“I’ve progressed more on loan,” he said. “I’m playing men’s football which I’ve had to get used to. It’s completely different to playing at Halifax where we like to keep the ball more, but in the Evo-Stik it’s more route one.

“I’ve not really come across that before but I’ve enjoyed it.

“I’ve been playing on the left of midfield and I’ve tried to get in behind teams a lot.

“The manager (Billy Heath) has said to me I need to get out and get some experience of playing men’s football so that’s what I’m doing.”

Basic has ambitions to play higher, but is keeping an open mind about his chances of a breakthrough at The Shay.

“I need to keep working hard and see what happens, but it’s football, it’s hard to tell,” he added.

“The fact I’ve come from playing in Sunday League motivates me more to work hard.

“It means everything to me. I want to go further than Halifax but it would mean a lot to get into the first-team.”