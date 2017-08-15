Former Halifax striker could be set for international debut

Ex-FC Halifax Town striker Scott Hogan could be set to make his international debut for the Republic of Ireland after declaring himself for the country through the grandparent rule.

Hogan scored three goals in 24 appearances for Halifax between November 2010 and December 2011 and completed a £9m move to Aston Villa in January after impressing in spells with Rochdale and Brentford.

He may now make his Ireland debut in next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia.