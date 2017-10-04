Former Town boss Aspin appointed Port Vale manager

Former FC Halifax Town manager Neil Aspin has been appointed as the new boss at his old club Port Vale.

Vale are 22nd in League Two with five points from their first 11 outings. Aspin made 410 appearances for Vale in 10 seasons.

Former Vale manager John Rudge will join 52-year-old Aspin at Vale Park as the club’s football advisor.

Aspin joined Halifax from Harrogate in 2009 and led the club to three promotions into the National League, signing players such as Jamie Vardy, Lee Gregory and Marc Roberts. Aspin also led the club to the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy twice and won the West Riding County Cup.

He was sacked by Halifax in September 2015 after a disastrous start had left them in the relegation zone with just five points from their first 10 games.

But he has since taken charge at Gateshead and leaves them in 15th position, with four wins from their first 14 matches.